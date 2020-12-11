TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.