TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

