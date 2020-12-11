TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

