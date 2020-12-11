TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.16 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.