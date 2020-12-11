TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.55 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

About TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

