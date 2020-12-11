TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 872.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 746,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,968,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,675. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

