Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

