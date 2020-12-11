Tourmaline Oil Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

TRMLF opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.