thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Critical Comparison

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -6.05% -128.64% -5.02% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for thyssenkrupp and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 1 3 4 0 2.38 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $47.39 billion 0.11 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -14.77 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

