Thomas S. Murley Sells 13,670 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $42.41 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.