TheStreet Upgrades Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) to C

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.44. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 643.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 266.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 11.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

