Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

THR opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thermon Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Thermon Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

