The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

