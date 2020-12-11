The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 332.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $465,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

