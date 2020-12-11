The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Plans $0.31 Annual Dividend

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:IRL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.
