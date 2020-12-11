The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.25 ($13.23).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

