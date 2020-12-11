The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1,569.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,710 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Clorox worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,403 shares of company stock valued at $93,681,407. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.71.

The Clorox stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.