The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

