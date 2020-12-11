The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCT opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £85.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.94. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.96 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.75).
The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile
