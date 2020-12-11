The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCT opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £85.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.94. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.96 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

