The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.50.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$68.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.