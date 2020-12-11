The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.