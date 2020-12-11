Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teucrium Sugar alerts:

Shares of CANE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Teucrium Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE).

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.