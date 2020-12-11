Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Trading 17.6% Higher

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) shares traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 32,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

