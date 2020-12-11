Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) & Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Head-To-Head Survey

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tencent alerts:

This table compares Tencent and Generation Alpha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $53.57 billion 13.57 $13.50 billion $1.21 62.68 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.46 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31% Generation Alpha -600.09% N/A -567.02%

Risk & Volatility

Tencent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tencent and Generation Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent presently has a consensus target price of $78.66, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tencent beats Generation Alpha on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Generation Alpha Company Profile

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.