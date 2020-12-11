Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.59 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.