Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $54.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

SFIX stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

