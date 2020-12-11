Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
TDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.
TDS opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
