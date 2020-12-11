Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

TDS opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

