TD Securities Raises Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$88.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$72.50 on Tuesday. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$41.75 and a 12 month high of C$96.25. The stock has a market cap of C$677.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

