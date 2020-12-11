TD Securities Lowers North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.50.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NOA stock opened at C$13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

