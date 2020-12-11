Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

