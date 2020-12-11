Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TALO. Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of TALO opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $662.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

