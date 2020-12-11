Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

