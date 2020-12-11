Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

