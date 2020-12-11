Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Synaptics worth $42,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,952. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

