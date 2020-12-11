SVB Leerink Boosts Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $65.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,547,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,507,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,113,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

