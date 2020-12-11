Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.