Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Sells $862,530.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at $199,557,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Charles Liang sold 15,215 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $456,450.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $30.43 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

