StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Scott J. Branch Sells 13,223 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $849,709.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,898.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $54.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

