STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €36.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

EPA STM opened at €29.46 ($34.66) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.17 and its 200-day moving average is €26.27.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

