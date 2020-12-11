STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €36.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

EPA STM opened at €29.46 ($34.66) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.17 and its 200-day moving average is €26.27.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

