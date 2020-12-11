Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

