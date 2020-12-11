Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,042,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

