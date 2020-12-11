Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

