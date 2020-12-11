State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

