State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

ROST stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

