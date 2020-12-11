State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,447 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.56% of AudioCodes worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $881.95 million, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.