State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 84 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 60.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,137.85 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,268.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,160.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

