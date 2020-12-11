State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 449 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

