State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 21,873 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,146,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $347.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.39. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.