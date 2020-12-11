State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,150 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

