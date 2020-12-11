State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

